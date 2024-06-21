'PM Modi used BCG to...': Karnataka minister reacts as BJP slams state govt for hiring US-based consultant
The Congress-led Karnataka government reportedly hired the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to help with suggestions to boost its revenue. Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra condemned move, saying it's “akin to handing over the reins to the East India Company.”
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao defended the state government's move to hire a US-based consulting firm to oversee the state's finances. He said, "Even PM [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi has used BCG [Boston Consulting Group] to prepare a blueprint of his vision for 2047..."