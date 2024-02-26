Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the death anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, praising his contributions as a source of inspiration to pursue the advancement and prosperity of our nation.

The prime minister said in a post on X, “Tributes to Veer Savarkar on his Punya Tithi. India will forever remember his valiant spirit and unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom and integrity. His contributions inspire us to strive for the development and prosperity of our country."

Born on May 28, 1883, in Nashik, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly referred to as Veer Savarkar, was a multifaceted individual, recognized as a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer.

He gained renown for introducing the term 'Hindutva' and played a prominent role in the ‘Hindu Mahasabha.’ Engaging in the struggle for independence from his high school years, Savarkar's activism persisted during his time at Fergusson College in Pune.

While pursuing his legal studies in the United Kingdom, he became involved with organizations such as India House and the Free India Society. Additionally, he authored books advocating revolutionary strategies for attaining complete Indian sovereignty.

One of his publications, 'The Indian War of Independence,' detailing the events of the 1857 'Sepoy Mutiny' or the First War of Independence, was banned by British colonial authorities.

