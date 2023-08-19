PM Modi vs Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi? INDIA MP breaks silence

While Congress Party declared on Friday that Rahul Gandhi will be contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the speculations are still rife whether Priyanka Gandhi is contesting the polls from Varanasi, which is PM Narendra Modi's constituency.

Commenting on this, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi she said, “If numbers show that Priyanka Gandhi contests the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi and she can win from there, she will be fielded their…"

On how INDIA bloc will decide on seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024, she said it will be decided after a detail discussion on ‘who is best suited for who seat’

Chaturvedi said, “The INDIA alliance is at the front foot...The alliance will discuss who is best suited for a seat. In time, we will announce, who will be contesting from which seat."

PM Modi is uncomfortable of the INDIA bloc

Further, taking a jibe at PM Modi, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said, the way the prime minister have attacked the alliance from the Parliament to the Red Fort, it is evident how uncomfortable he might be feeling insecure.