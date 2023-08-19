comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Politics / News/  PM Modi vs Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi? INDIA MP breaks silence
Back

PM Modi vs Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi? INDIA MP breaks silence

 1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 01:47 PM IST Sanchari Ghosh

INDIA bloc to decide on seat sharing for 2024 Lok Sabha election after discussion on suitability. Rahul Gandhi set to contest from Amethi. Speculation about Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy. Opposition parties form united front against BJP.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves to the supporters during 'Jan Akrosh' rally in Gwalior on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Ravi Upadhyay)Premium
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves to the supporters during 'Jan Akrosh' rally in Gwalior on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Ravi Upadhyay)

While Congress Party declared on Friday that Rahul Gandhi will be contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the speculations are still rife whether Priyanka Gandhi is contesting the polls from Varanasi, which is PM Narendra Modi's constituency.

Commenting on this, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi she said, “If numbers show that Priyanka Gandhi contests the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi and she can win from there, she will be fielded their…"

On how INDIA bloc will decide on seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024, she said it will be decided after a detail discussion on ‘who is best suited for who seat’

Chaturvedi said, “The INDIA alliance is at the front foot...The alliance will discuss who is best suited for a seat. In time, we will announce, who will be contesting from which seat."

PM Modi is uncomfortable of the INDIA bloc

Further, taking a jibe at PM Modi, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said, the way the prime minister have attacked the alliance from the Parliament to the Red Fort, it is evident how uncomfortable he might be feeling insecure.

The Opposition parties met to chalk out a strategy to put out a united front to take on the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Notably, INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first such meeting was convened in Bihar’s Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17-18.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchari Ghosh
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 01:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App