PM Modi vs Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi? INDIA MP breaks silence

INDIA bloc to decide on seat sharing for 2024 Lok Sabha election after discussion on suitability. Rahul Gandhi set to contest from Amethi. Speculation about Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy. Opposition parties form united front against BJP.

While Congress Party declared on Friday that Rahul Gandhi will be contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the speculations are still rife whether Priyanka Gandhi is contesting the polls from Varanasi, which is PM Narendra Modi's constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on this, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi she said, “If numbers show that Priyanka Gandhi contests the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi and she can win from there, she will be fielded their…"

On how INDIA bloc will decide on seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024, she said it will be decided after a detail discussion on ‘who is best suited for who seat’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chaturvedi said, “The INDIA alliance is at the front foot...The alliance will discuss who is best suited for a seat. In time, we will announce, who will be contesting from which seat."

PM Modi is uncomfortable of the INDIA bloc Further, taking a jibe at PM Modi, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said, the way the prime minister have attacked the alliance from the Parliament to the Red Fort, it is evident how uncomfortable he might be feeling insecure.

The Opposition parties met to chalk out a strategy to put out a united front to take on the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first such meeting was convened in Bihar’s Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17-18.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}