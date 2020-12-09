Subscribe
PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday
A file photo of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life,' PM Modi tweeted
  • Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday in support of farmers' agitation and Covid-19 situation in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended birthday greetings to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. PM Modi took to Twitter and wished for her long life and good health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended birthday greetings to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. PM Modi took to Twitter and wished for her long life and good health.

"Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

"Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended greetings to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. "Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Gadkari said in a tweet.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday in support of farmers' agitation against the farm laws and Covid-19 situation in the country.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal further in a letter asked all the state heads of Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations including the cake cutting, on Sonia Gandhi's birthday.

