'PM Modi won't be replaced after 75': Amit Shah's reply to Arvind Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah “clarified" on Saturday that “[Naredra] Modiji won't be replaced" after he attains 75 year's of age. “Modiji ko badalna hi nahi hai, maine spasht kar diya hai, [We don't have to replace Modiji, I have made it clear]" Shah said while speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is already decided that he won't be replaced," the home minister said.

Shah said this is a response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement on PM Modi's retirement. "In 2014, PM Modi himself made a rule that BJP leaders will retire after the age of 75. Modiji is turning 75 on 17 September next year. I want to ask Modiji, are you asking for votes for Amit Shah?" Kejriwal asked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amit Shah also refuted Kejriwal's claim

