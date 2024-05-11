Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  'PM Modi won't be replaced after 75': Amit Shah clarifies as Arvind Kejriwal sparks 'next PM' debate

'PM Modi won't be replaced after 75': Amit Shah clarifies as Arvind Kejriwal sparks 'next PM' debate

Akriti Anand

  • 'PM Modi won't be replaced after 75': Amit Shah's reply to Arvind Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reacted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's claim about PM Modi on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah “clarified" on Saturday that “[Naredra] Modiji won't be replaced" after he attains 75 year's of age. “Modiji ko badalna hi nahi hai, maine spasht kar diya hai, [We don't have to replace Modiji, I have made it clear]" Shah said while speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“It is already decided that he won't be replaced," the home minister said.

Shah said this is a response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement on PM Modi's retirement. "In 2014, PM Modi himself made a rule that BJP leaders will retire after the age of 75. Modiji is turning 75 on 17 September next year. I want to ask Modiji, are you asking for votes for Amit Shah?" Kejriwal asked.

Amit Shah also refuted Kejriwal's claim

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.