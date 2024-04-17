Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates just two days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In the letter sent on the occasion of Ram Navami, the Prime Minister encouraged the candidates "to make full use of the last few hours of the election campaign". He took note of the problems posed by the summer heat and said "this is not an ordinary election".

Follow Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates here

Here's what PM Modi's letter said:

PM Modi first congratulated the Lok Sabha candidates on their “decision to leave a prestigious job and commit to serving the people directly". He lauded them for being “truly instrumental in fortifying the BJP's grassroots presence across" states.

“With the blessings of the people, I am confident that you will reach the Parliament. Team members like you are a great asset for me. As a team, we will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the people of constituency and the country," PM Modi's letter read.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha election 2024: Phase 1 voting on April 19; Check out prominent candidates in THESE seats, and other details

Through this letter, he told the people of the constituencies “that this is not an ordinary election". He took this opportunity to also take potshots at the Congress.

"Families across India, especially the senior members, would remember the difficulties they have gone through in the 5-6 decades of Congress' rule. In the last 10 years, the quality of life of every section of society has improved, with many of these troubles removed. Yet, a lot more is still to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone.

PM Modi went on to all this Lok Sabha Election an “opportunity to connect our present with a bright future". He said every vote that the BJP gets will go towards forming a stable government and “impart momentum in our journey to become a developed nation by 2047".

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Women voters continue to rise, expected to surpass males in 2029

“At this crucial time, I also urge you and all other workers to make full use of the last few hours of the election campaign. At the same time, I also request you to take care of your health and that of other people around you," PM Modi told the candidates via the letter.

Emphasising that “the summer heat poses problems to everyone," PM Modi lent a word of caution to the voters as well. He said this election is extremely important for the future of the nation. “Therefore, I appeal to the voters to cast their votes early in the morning, before the heat sets in," he said.

“As a candidate of the BJP, I urge you to convey my assurance to each voter that every moment of my time is dedicated to the welfare of my fellow citizens. I send you my wishes for your victory in the election," he told the candidates.

He concluded the letter by saying, “It is Modi's Guarantee that we will work 24 by 7 for 2047!"

Voting for the Lok Sabha Elections are set to begin on April 19. The results will be delcared on June 4.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!