PM Modi's BIG remarks on inheritance tax amid Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'What BJP plans to do is….'
While speaking in a interview with News18, PM Modi said that it is his responsibility to tell people what Congress is planning to do
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the buzz around Sam Pitroda's remarks on inheritance tax on Sunday and cleared up his stand on the issue. While speaking in an interview with News18, PM Modi said that it is his responsibility to tell people what Congress is planning to do. He revealed the BJP's view on inheritance tax and spoke about his actions if voted to power for the third time.