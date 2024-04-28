Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the buzz around Sam Pitroda's remarks on inheritance tax on Sunday and cleared up his stand on the issue. While speaking in an interview with News18, PM Modi said that it is his responsibility to tell people what Congress is planning to do. He revealed the BJP's view on inheritance tax and spoke about his actions if voted to power for the third time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"One of their leaders (Pitroda) gave an interview in America. He spoke about a 55% tax on property. I am talking about virasat (inheritance), and they are about looting it and wealth redistribution. That is their history. What else will they do? It is my responsibility to tell people that this is what they plan to do," Moneycontrol quoted PM Modi as saying during the interview.

Elaborating on his point further, PM Modi clarified that the BJP does not plan to impose any inheritance tax if it is voted to power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

" What the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to do is written in our manifesto. How does the thought that we will carry forward their plan even come to your mind? The ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party is clear. We go before the country with our manifesto and works. Please don't impose their great thoughts on us," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's remarks came ahead of the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, during which 94 constituencies across 12 states will vote.

Inheritance tax debate Sam Pitroda, the chairman of Congress's overseas wing, sparked a significant controversy with his remarks on inheritance law in the US and also spoke about "the redistribution of wealth." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to jump on the opportunity and cornered Congress over Sam Pitroda's remarks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi took the debate to a different level as he accused Congress of having a hidden agenda to legally rob people of their assets and lifelong savings.

"Today, another hidden agenda from Congress has come out. Today, Congress has said that it will levy an inheritance tax. The property that you have saved by working hard and facing hardships will be looted from you after they form the government. For Congress, it is 'Congress ki loot, zindagi ke sath bhi aur zindagi ke baad bhi'. Congress has become so disconnected from the social values of India and the sentiments of Indian society that they have no idea of family values," the Prime Minister said at a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Surguja.

"The advisor to the royal family's prince has said that more taxes should be imposed on the middle class. Now, these people have gone one step further than this; Congress says that it will impose an Inheritance Tax, and it will also impose a tax on the inheritance received from parents. The property you have accumulated through your hard work will not be given to your children," PM Modi added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress was quick to disassociate itself from Sam Pitroda's and said it was his personal opinon. The grand old party also slammed Prime Minister and accused him of diverting attention from the failures of his government.

