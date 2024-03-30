PM Modi's Economic Advisor to Rahul Gandhi; 'Mir Jafar' abuses gains momentum in Indian Politics; Who is he?
The term ‘Mir Jafar’ is used as an insult in Indian politics. BJP compared Rahul Gandhi to Mir Jafar for seeking foreign help to become a 'nawab'. Mir Jafar betrayed the Nawab of Bengal in 1757, leading to British rule in India.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal as “a new addition to the list of modern-day Mir Jafars." The statement by the TMC came after Sanyal podcast interview where he was seen commenting that Bengalis of Kolkata are afflicted with "poverty of aspirations" and aspire to be “an antel". “If your society aspires that the highest form of life is a union leader or an adda intellectual. That is your aspiration that you are sitting around smoking and sipping your Old Monk and passing judgment on the rest of the world, rather than doing anything. That is the aspiration of the society. If Mrinal Sen’s movies are the aspiration of your society, then do not complain that that is what you get."