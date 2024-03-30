The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal as “a new addition to the list of modern-day Mir Jafars." The statement by the TMC came after Sanyal podcast interview where he was seen commenting that Bengalis of Kolkata are afflicted with "poverty of aspirations" and aspire to be “an antel". “If your society aspires that the highest form of life is a union leader or an adda intellectual. That is your aspiration that you are sitting around smoking and sipping your Old Monk and passing judgment on the rest of the world, rather than doing anything. That is the aspiration of the society. If Mrinal Sen’s movies are the aspiration of your society, then do not complain that that is what you get." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The term ‘Mir Jafar’ have been used at many instances to slur abuses in the Indian Politics scenario. Last year, in March 2023, the BJP called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the "present-day Mir Jafar of Indian polity" as he went overseas seeking help from foreign forces to become a 'nawab' in India. Whiel stepping up its attack on the Congress leader over his democracy in danger remark in London, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra reiterated the demand for an apology and said, "It would not be an aberration to say that Rahul Gandhi is a present-day Mir Jafar of Indian polity. What he has done in London is the same thing that Mir Jafar did.

Who is Mir Jafar? Mir Jafar served as the commander of the Bengal army under Siraj-ud-Daulah, the Nawab of Bengal, and betrayed him during the Battle of Plassey in 1757, paving the way for British rule in India. His actions in betraying his ruler have made him a controversial figure in Indian history and is also criticized for his role in enabling British colonialism in the India.

Mir Jafar, Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy and more BJP's Krishnagar Lok Sabha candidate 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy recenlty slammed TMC of misconstruing historical facts on Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy. Amrita Roy is married to Soumish Chandra Roy who is the 39th descendant of Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy. According to reports from the news agency PTI, during a discussion with Prime Minister Modi, Amrita Roy conveyed concerns about her family being branded as traitors by the TMC. She emphasized that Krishnachandra Roy was dedicated to serving the people and joined hands with other kings to save "Sanatan Dharma."

As per the report, Amrita Roy maintained her stance that the 18th-Bengal king Krishnachandra Roy sided with the British during the Battle of Plassey in 1757 because Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah was a tyrant and Santan dharma was under threat during his rule.

"The allegation is Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy had sided with the British. The question is why did he do that? It's because of the tyranny of Siraj-ud-Daullah. If Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy had not done that, Hinduism and the Bengali language would not have survived in Bengal," Roy argued as quoted by PTI. "The Santan dharma was under threat because of Siraj-ud-Daulah's tyranny. Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy saved Bengal and Hinduism," she said as quoted by the news agecny.

Her reponse came as TMC has been asserting in their campaign that the Maharaja had aligned with Mir Jafar, a military general who assisted the British in defeating Siraj during the Battle of Plassey and subsequently rose to power.

(With inputs from PTI)

