Active Stocks
Tue Mar 19 2024 13:11:02
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 4,014.70 -3.14%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.15 0.37%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,229.45 0.36%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 261.00 -1.51%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.85 -1.81%
Business News/ Politics / News/  PM Modi's guarantees will meet the same fate as BJP's ‘India Shining’ campaign of 2004: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet
BackBack

PM Modi's guarantees will meet the same fate as BJP's ‘India Shining’ campaign of 2004: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet

Written By Gulam Jeelani

'India Shining' was a political slogan referring to economic optimism in India used by the then-ruling BJP under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. But BJP lost the elections and Congress-led UPA came to power.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal at the CWC meet Tuesday. (Photo: INC Media)Premium
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal at the CWC meet Tuesday. (Photo: INC Media)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday predicted a defeat for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying that the country is fervently demanding a change.

Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘guarantees’ highlighted in the BJP's election campaign will meet the same fate as the party's "India Shining" slogan before the 2004 general elections.

In his opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Tuesday, March 19, Kharge said that there is a strong public desire for change. "Country is fervently demanding a change. The guarantees currently being touted by the Modi Govt would have the same fate as that of BJP's "India Shining" slogan of 2004."

'India Shining' was a political slogan referring to economic optimism in India used by the then-ruling BJP under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. But BJP lost the elections and Congress-led UPA came to power.

Kharge also showered praises on Rahul Gandhi's recently concluded Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Rahul concluded his 63-day long march in Mumbai on March 16, coinciding with the announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar and reading the Preamble of the Constitution.

Kharge said that the Congress manifesto was also discussed at the CWC meeting. He highlighted the five pillars of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra - Kisan Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Shramik Nyay, and Hissedari Nyay, each with five guarantees. He emphasized that since 1926, the Congress Party's manifesto has been regarded as a “document of trust and commitment."

The Congress President also said that all leaders of the party have a responsibility to ensure that the party manifesto gets the widest publicity in different states and the party's commitment is taken to every household across the country.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 19 Mar 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App