Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday predicted a defeat for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying that the country is fervently demanding a change. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘guarantees’ highlighted in the BJP's election campaign will meet the same fate as the party's "India Shining" slogan before the 2004 general elections.

In his opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Tuesday, March 19, Kharge said that there is a strong public desire for change. "Country is fervently demanding a change. The guarantees currently being touted by the Modi Govt would have the same fate as that of BJP's "India Shining" slogan of 2004." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'India Shining' was a political slogan referring to economic optimism in India used by the then-ruling BJP under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. But BJP lost the elections and Congress-led UPA came to power.

Kharge also showered praises on Rahul Gandhi's recently concluded Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Rahul concluded his 63-day long march in Mumbai on March 16, coinciding with the announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar and reading the Preamble of the Constitution.

Kharge said that the Congress manifesto was also discussed at the CWC meeting. He highlighted the five pillars of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra - Kisan Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Shramik Nyay, and Hissedari Nyay, each with five guarantees. He emphasized that since 1926, the Congress Party's manifesto has been regarded as a “document of trust and commitment." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress President also said that all leaders of the party have a responsibility to ensure that the party manifesto gets the widest publicity in different states and the party's commitment is taken to every household across the country.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

