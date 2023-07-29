The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 29 July released rejigged list of the party's central office-bearers and has brought MLC and former Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor as one of its-vice presidents while Senior Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil has been made BJP's national secretary. Earlier in April this year, Anil had joined BJP. Criticising Congress, Anil Antony had said many members of the party believe that they have a duty to work for a “particular" family.

