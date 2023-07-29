Hello User
Home/ Politics / News/  PM Modi's new team: Tariq Mansoor appointed Vice President, former Congress' Anil Antony as national secretary. See list

PM Modi's new team: Tariq Mansoor appointed Vice President, former Congress' Anil Antony as national secretary. See list

1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

BJP drops leaders from Karnataka and Assam as general secretaries, focuses on upcoming elections and outreach strategies.

MLC and former Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor appointed as BJP vice-president

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 29 July released rejigged list of the party's central office-bearers and has brought MLC and former Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor as one of its-vice presidents while Senior Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil has been made BJP's national secretary. Earlier in April this year, Anil had joined BJP. Criticising Congress, Anil Antony had said many members of the party believe that they have a duty to work for a “particular" family.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 29 July released rejigged list of the party's central office-bearers and has brought MLC and former Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor as one of its-vice presidents while Senior Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil has been made BJP's national secretary. Earlier in April this year, Anil had joined BJP. Criticising Congress, Anil Antony had said many members of the party believe that they have a duty to work for a "particular" family.

Former Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, has been dropped as a party vice-president.

Former Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, has been dropped as a party vice-president.

Manipur LIVE updates

The party has dropped C T Ravi, a leader from Karnataka, and Dilip Saikia, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam, as its general secretaries, with sources indicating news agency PTI that they may be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. .

The list includes 13 vice-presidents, nine general secretaries, including B L Santhosh as the in-charge of organisation, and 13 secretaries in the list.

Meanwhile, on Friday, National president JP Nadda chaired a nearly four-hour-long meeting with the party's national general secretaries. The meeting focused on crucial topics, including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, NDA meeting, outreach strategies and the electoral battles in five states.

During the meeting, Nadda reviewed the progress of the party's "Maha Jan Shampark Abhiyan" (Mega Contact Campaign) and sought inputs from central ministers and senior party leaders regarding their tours and outreach efforts. The discussion also included the party's blueprint for the upcoming elections in five states and the strategies to be adopted for the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP aims to boost its active presence among the masses in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram, as these states are set to have assembly elections ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST
