PM Modi's Pune Visit: MVA unhappy with Sharad Pawar's presence at Modi event

PM Modi's Pune Visit: MVA unhappy with Sharad Pawar's presence at Modi event4 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Opposition have planned to stage a protest against PM Modi during his visit to Pune, however, they have been slapped with notices by the police. NCP city unit president (Sharad Pawar faction) Prashant Jagtap said that are going to stage protest as they stand with the people of violence-hit Manipur.
PM Modi will be visiting Pune today wherein he will be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award. Apart from this, he will also be laying foundation stone for various development projects in the city and inaugurate metro lines in the city.
