PM Modi's Pune Visit: MVA unhappy with Sharad Pawar's presence at Modi event

PM Modi will be visiting Pune today wherein he will be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award. Apart from this, he will also be laying foundation stone for various development projects in the city and inaugurate metro lines in the city.

For the Lokmanya Tilak National Award that will be conferred to PM Modi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been invited as chief guest. Confirming his presence, Rohit Tilak, vice president of the trust, on Monday said that that Pawar will attend the award ceremony, news agency PTI has reported. The event will also be attended by Ajit Pawar who last month joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government, splitting the NCP, which was founded by Sharad Pawar.

“There is no change in the programme. Pawar Saheb, who is the chief guest, will be attending the event. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, and Sushil Kumar Shinde, who is also a trustee, will also be attending the event," Rohit Tilak said.

He further added that theirs is an apolitical organisation and the award has been conferred on people from all walks of life.

PM Modi will be the 41st recipient of the award which was constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak. The award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary and is presented every year on the 1st of August which is also Lokmanya Tilak's death anniversary.

Is MVA unhappy?

Sharad Pawar's decision to attend the event have not gone well and have uneased Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The party think she should avoid attending the event as speculations is expected if a leader of opposition attends the function.

“When a leader from the opposition coalition MVA or INDIA chooses to attend such a function, then confusion is bound to happen. Pawar is an experienced leader, we do not have to tell him all this," Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“There could be confusion about Pawar’s stand. He will have to clear the air but we are together. The MVA is strong and the INDIA coalition is even stronger," he added.

Moreover, Congress too think that he should reconsider his decision to attend the function. Dr Kumar Saptarshi who is a well known socialist had also met the NCP supremo on Monday requesting him not to attend the event, a report by HT stated.

Supriya Sule defends Sharad Pawar

Defending her father's decision, Supriya Sule told Indian Express that there is nothing wrong in attending the event as the trust is honouring the country's Prime Minister and not BJP Prime minister. She gave added that the state have always respected the post occupied by an individual and also stated example of Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar relations in the past.

“The (Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust) trust is honouring the Prime Minister, not Pawar saheb. If Tilak family thinks it is appropriate to honour the Prime Minister, then I don’t see there is anything wrong in it. Anyways, he our country’s Prime Minister and not BJP Prime Minister. Maharashtra has always respected the post occuped by an individual.. Balasaheb Thackeray and my father often criticised each other. But Pawar saheb always attended the function organised by Balasaheb…. At the event, our Prime Minister will be honoured," she said as quoted by Indian Express.

Further adding, she said, “The Prime Minister said so many things about our party, even calling us corrupt…But it was the Prime Minister who presented Pawar saheb the Padmabhushan award."

Opposition to stage protest:

The members of opposition parties is planning to stage a protest against PM Modi during his visit to Pune, however, they have been slapped with notices by the police, news agency PTI has reported.

NCP city unit president (Sharad Pawar faction) Prashant Jagtap, who is going to take part in the agitation, said he has been served a notice by the police under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 149 (police to prevent cognizable offences), however, he added that they are going to stage protest despite the order as they stand with the people of violence-hit Manipur.

"We are going to stage a protest against Modi. Since they do not want this agitation or black flags to be waved, we have been served notices," he said. Jagtap, however, said they want to stand with the people of violence-hit Manipur and hence will go ahead with the protest. Mohan Joshi, Maharashtra Congress vice-president, said he, too, has received a police notice, but asserted the protest will take place as planned.

Reacting to the news of agitation by NCP, Congress, BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol told PTI that his party will respond to the protest with an agitation. "We too will stage a protest where these people are going to agitate. The PM is visiting Pune to gift various development projects to the city. People are eager to welcome Modiji," Mohol said.

(With inputs from agencies)