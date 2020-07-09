Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK, which will also feature a "never-seen-before" performance on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign.

Themed 'Be The Revival: India and a Better New World', the event will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations and it will be addressed by 250 global speakers in 75 sessions.

Themed 'Be The Revival: India and a Better New World', the event will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations and it will be addressed by 250 global speakers in 75 sessions.

Those participating in the event include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the PMO statement said.

Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi's speech:

Aatmanirbhar Bharat not about being self-contained or closed to the world; it is about being self-sustaining, self-generating: PM

We are opening the door to investors to come and invest directly in the hard work of our farmers: PM

The pandemic has once again shown that India's pharma industry is an asset not just for India but for the entire world. It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines, especially for developing countries

When India talks of revival it's revival with care, with compassion, which is sustainable both for environment& economy. Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green-shoots of economic recovery

Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible: PM

The Indian tech Industry have been showing the way for decades: PM

India is a powerhouse of talent that is eager to contribute: PM

Seeing green shoots in the economy: PM



History has shown that India has overcome every challenge with a spirit of reform and rejuvenation. The same spirit continues now: PM

We are equally focus on economic revival:PM

Indians are natural reformers, says PM Modi