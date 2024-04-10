Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the need for constructive bilateral engagement to restore peace at the Indo-China border ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for ‘constructive bilateral engagement’ to restore peace and tranquillity at the Indo-China border. The remarks came during a recent interview — mere days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Modi also highlighted several policies and initiatives launched by his government in the past decade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The relationship with China is important and significant for India. It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world," he was quoted as telling Newswrap.

The PM voiced hope for “positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels" to ensure peaceful ties with the other country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP invites 25 foreign parties to witness campaigning, says Report While the Quad grouping is often considered a bloc against growing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region, Modi insisted that it was “not aimed against any country".

“We are present in different combinations in different groups. Quad is not aimed against any country. Like many other international groupings, like SCO, BRICS and others, Quad is also a group of like-minded countries working on a shared positive agenda," he said.

ALSO READ: Tesla chief Elon Musk to meet PM Modi during India visit from April 22, announce investment plans Modi however refused to comment on the imprisonment of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, dubbing it an internal matter of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I have congratulated the Prime Minister of Pakistan on taking over office. India has always advocated for advancing peace, security and prosperity in our region in an atmosphere free from terror and violence," he told the publication.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!