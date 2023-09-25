PM Narendra Modi compares Congress with ‘rusted iron’. Top quotes from his Bhopal rally3 min read 25 Sep 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses Congress of reluctantly supporting Women's Reservation Bill and warns they may backtrack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress and its allies in the new “ghamandia" alliance supported the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament "reluctantly" as there was no way out and warned people that if given an opportunity, they will backtrack on it.