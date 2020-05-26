PM Narendra Modi extends Eid greetings to leaders of Egypt and Qatar

NEW DELHI : Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Eid greetings to the emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and president of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in separate phone calls to the two leaders.

In his conversation with al-Thani, Modi appreciated the attention given by the Emir to ensure that Indian nationals in Qatar were taken care of during the ongoing covid-19 crisis, a statement from the Indian foriegn ministry said.

In his conversation with the Egyptian President, Modi “conveyed his desire to meet President Sisi as soon as circumstances permit," a separate statement said. Modi was to visit Egypt earlier this year but the spread of the covid-19 pandemic resulted in all such engagements being cancelled.

“The Egyptian President referred to Egypt and India as being among the oldest civilizations in the world, and expressed happiness about the fast expanding bilateral relationship," the statement said.

Modi also had a telephonic talk with Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria during which the two leaders “agreed on the importance of international collaboration to deal with the present challenges," a third statement said. The reference was to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Both the leaders reiterated their shared desire to further strengthen and diversify India-Austria relations in the post-Covid world. The Prime Minister highlighted the opportunities for enhanced cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, technology, research and innovation, SMEs (small and medium scale enterprises)," the statement said.

