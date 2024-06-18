Modi in Varanasi, Nalanda: Among the expected announcements is the release of the 17th instalment of the PM-Kisan Yojana and the inauguration of the Nalanda University in Rajgir. We take a look.

Modi in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his constituency of Varanasi today, on 18 June, for the first time since winning the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which concluded earlier this month.

The PM is also expected to make stops in other parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on June 18 and 19, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Among the expected announcements is the release of the 17th instalment of the PM-Kisan Yojana and the inauguration of the Nalanda University in Rajgir. We take a look.

What is Expected from PM Modi? PM Modi's first official visit to Varanasi after assuming office for the third consecutive term and winning the Lok Sabha constituency.

After re-taking the PM post for a thrid term, Modi signed off on the file authorising the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi at 5 pm. He will release ₹ 20,000 crore towards this to close to 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer.

He is expected to grant 'Krishi Sakhis' certificates to over 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as part of the Krishi Sakhi Convergence Program (KSCP) which aims to empower rural India through its women.

In the evening at 7 pm, Modi is expected to visit Dashashwamedh Ghat for Ganga Arti.

Later at 8 pm, he is expected to perform 'pooja and darshan' at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Next day on June 19, Modi is expected to be in Bihar to inaugurate the Nalanda University campus in Rajgir at 10.30 am. He is likely to address an audience at the campus.

An ode to the original 1,600-year-old Nalanda University, this is a collaboration between India and the East Asia Summit (EAS) countries, the ceremony will be attended by Head of Missions of 17 Countries among other prominent dignitaries. (With inputs from PTI and ANI)

