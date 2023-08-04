PM Modi has a new name for opposition INDIA bloc. It is. . .2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 06:04 PM IST
PM Modi suggests renaming the Opposition bloc INDIA as ‘Ghamandiya,’ accusing them of arrogance and corruption.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the name of the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and said that the bloc should be called "Ghamandiya" and not INDIA, according to a media report.
The Prime Minister met with his allies in Bihar and at the meet, the PM suggested a strategy to tackle the Opposition bloc in the state and in the country.
His strategy included naming and calling the INDIA bloc as ‘Ghamandiya’, reported NDTV. The word Ghamandiya is a Hindi word meaning arrogant.
"They changed their name from UPA to INDIA to hide how they schemed against the poor... The name INDIA is not to show their patriotism but with an intention to rob the country," the news media outlet quoted Prime Minister Modi.
The Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024 has seen both camps leave no stone unturned to flag anything of the opposition.
PM Modi has frequently attacked the opposition bloc for calling itself INDIA.
Last month in a meet in Bengaluru, PM Modi took a jibe at the Opposition bloc and said that their mantra is ‘of, by and for family’. He added that ‘Family first, nation nothing’ is their motto.
PM Modi said, “In democracy, it is of the people, by the people and for the people. But for the dynastic political parties, it is of the family, by the family and for the family. Family first, nation nothing. This is their motto... There is hatred, corruption and appeasement politics. The country is a victim of the fire of dynastic politics. For them, only their family's growth matters not that of the poor in the country.…"
Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Friday said, “Priyank Kharge and Rahul Gandhi these are all dynast who have never had to work a day in their life because of their families...This elitist arrogance and contempt of people who look for work and livelihood is something unique to the Congress..."
"In the BJP there are many party workers whose parents were also politicians but we never look at those who are looking for a livelihood with this arrogance and patronizing attitude that Priyank Kharge portrays. The irony here is a party like Congress and Priyank Kharge a dynast son of a congress leader talking about North Indian South Indians trying to divide communities when they had for decades an Italian and a foreign president is heights of hypocrisy," he added.