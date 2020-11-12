PM Narendra Modi, Joe Biden will speak at 'mutually convenient time': MEA

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States president-elect Joe Biden will speak with each other in due course at a mutually convenient time, India’s foreign ministry said on Thursday as it underlined the bipartisan support that bilateral ties enjoyed in the US.

The statement came on a day reports said that the US president-elect had spoken to the leaders of Japan and South Korea, besides Australia and Canada among others. It also follows prime minister Modi taking to Twitter over the weekend to congratulate Biden on his election win.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava recalled that Modi had congratulated US president-elect Biden via Twitter and also appreciated the former American vice president's contribution to strengthening India-US relations.

Asked when the two leaders would speak with each other, Srivastava said it would happen in "due course at a mutually convenient time."

On the future of ties under the incoming US administration, Srivastava said the foundation of India-US relations was very strong and the “Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership" between the two countries had bipartisan support in the US.

"It has been seen that successive presidents and administrations have deepened the ties," he said.

