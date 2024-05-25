Tejashwi Yadav, TMC, other opposition leaders condemn PM Modi's 'mujra' remarks: 'Take him to the doctor'
On 25 May, while addressing a back-to-back rally in Bihar, PM Modi hit out at the opposition, alleging that the INDIA bloc attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservations and accused them of 'enslavement' and performing 'mujra' for Muslim vote bank.
Prime Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi is facing further criticism from opposition leaders after making 'mujra' remarks while addressing a Lok Sabha rally in Bihar.