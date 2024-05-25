Prime Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi is facing further criticism from opposition leaders after making 'mujra' remarks while addressing a Lok Sabha rally in Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 25 May, while addressing a back-to-back rally in Buxar, Karakat and Patliputra Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, PM Modi hit out at the opposition, alleging that the INDIA bloc attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservations and accused them of 'enslavement' and performing 'mujra' for Muslim vote bank.

"Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform 'mujra' to please their vote bank," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also accused the INDIA bloc indulging in 'scaremongering'. He added that leaders of the Congress in Punjab and Telangana and the DMK and the TMC in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have hurt people of Bihar by insulting remarks against migrants of the state.

"These RJD people who keep doing 'mujra' with their lantern (poll symbol) do not have the courage to speak a word in protest," he added.

Opposition protest: Following the PM Modi's 'mujra' remarks, opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc have started hitting out at him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while addressing a public rally in UP’s Gorakhpur, said, "Today PM Modi used abusive language while giving his speech in Bihar. No Prime Minister has used such words in the country’s history. He insulted the opposition leaders. This exposes his truth."

RJD leader Manoj Jha said, as quoted by ANI, "Earlier I used to disagree with the Prime Minister... Now I am worried about the Prime Minister. He is the Prime Minister of my country, what would the world be thinking about the political language of my country's Prime Minister... Which films are these dialogues being written after watching?... If someone starts saying that I have come through a divine path, I was not born biologically, if you and I say this, then people will say take him to the doctor ..."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, while reacting to the PM's remarks, said, as PTI quoted, "I have said this time and again that PM Modi’s language doesn’t seem to be that of a man sitting at such a high Constitutional post. He has no control over his speech. It is unfortunate what he said today; no one is taking him seriously in the country and he is disappointed by this fact"

Congress leader Ajay Maken said, "The people are supporting the INDIA alliance... The words used by PM Modi in the last few election campaigns do not suit the position of Prime Minister of a country... Although it is the time of elections, the PM should maintain the dignity of the position of Prime Minister."

"As elections are proceeding, language is degrading further. PM Modi is using such language that even his supporters are not liking it. Bihar is the land of democracy. They should talk about work." PTI quoted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said, “Words that the Prime Minister has used in his latest speech in Patna are highly condemnable. I don’t know where he gets such words from. Must be his ‘Sangh parivar’ culture. The substantive issue is that of reservations and the fact of the matter is that under the Modi government over the last 10 years, the rights of reservation have been severely diluted."

“The use of the word ‘mujra’ by the Prime Minister of this country, who also is a BJP leader, against the opposition parties is disgraceful. He should apologise for the same and should refrain from using such words in the future. This is not our culture, nor ethos," PTI quoted West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja as saying.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

