PM Modi on day 2 of key BJP meet emphasises on 'Kartavya Kaal'. What this means?1 min read . 08:11 PM IST
- PM Modi said that Amrit Kaal should be transformed into Kartavya Kaal then only the country can rapidly move towards progress
The two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concluded in the national capital on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the meet and said that the best era of India is ahead and all the BJP workers should dedicate themselves towards the development of the country.
The two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concluded in the national capital on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the meet and said that the best era of India is ahead and all the BJP workers should dedicate themselves towards the development of the country.
“BJP is no longer mere political movement but also a social movement", the Hindustan Times quoted the prime minister at the all-important huddle aimed at the gruelling poll season which lies ahead.
“BJP is no longer mere political movement but also a social movement", the Hindustan Times quoted the prime minister at the all-important huddle aimed at the gruelling poll season which lies ahead.
On Tuesday, at the national executive meet, Jagat Prakash Nadda's term as the national president of of the saffron party was extended till June 2024. According to sources, the proposal for Nadda's extension was mooted by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.
Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in 2023, which includes key states like Karnataka, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland, the BJP at the national executive meet passed a nine point resolution moved by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
PM Modi asked party workers to sketch more events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in future for strong cultural national unity, sources said.
Laying emphasis on programs that bind the nation in one thread, PM Modi asked party workers, to insist on organizing more programs like the Kashi-Tamil Sangam, so that all the states share their culture, civilization and heritage with each other and the country unites culturally in the one thread of unity.
“PM Modi said during BJP national executive meeting that this is the best time for India and we must work very hard to contribute to the country's development. He also said that Amrit Kaal should be transformed into Kartavya Kaal then only the country can rapidly move towards progress", Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said at a press conference.
“PM said that youths aged between 18-25 haven't witnessed misgovernance of previous govt and how India has now moved from misgovernance to good governance under present government. So awareness about it must be created among youths, BJP will do it in coming days", Fadnavis added.
“We were advised to conduct some special programmes of Morchas, especially in border villages. So that we can connect with them more, and our developmental schemes reach these areas", he added.