Mary Millben holds a positive outlook towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's leadership. At age 41, the renowned Hollywood actress and singer has garnered significant attention in India. She is particularly known for her performances of the Indian national anthem and a well-known Hindu hymn. Her admiration for Modi is evident as she believes he's the “best leader" for India and the India-US relationship.

“Certainly, it's no secret...all of India knows that I'm a big supporter of the prime minister and believe that he's the best leader for India and he's the best leader for the India-US relationship. These are the times when we as citizens need to be vocal, sharing our convictions, sharing those things, those policies that are important for our countries and certainly to our leaders. But we hold the power to bring change to our countries," she told PTI.

Millben is also a supporter of former US President Donald Trump. She emphasised PM Modi's vital role in strengthening India's global economic position. She highlighted his policies, particularly those advancing technology and promoting women in leadership roles. She mentioned the rise of President Droupadi Murmu. Millben also praised PM Modi's efforts in increasing female representation in the Cabinet and nurturing young Indian leaders for global influence.

Elections in India, US

Both India and the US will have their general elections in 2024. Millben views them as crucial.

“This election season, I believe, is going to be one of the most important election seasons for the United States, for India, and for the world. So there's a tremendous responsibility that we all have and carry as citizens. It's my encouragement, certainly to all of my beloved family in India to make your vote, your voice heard in this election season," she said.

“I hope that he'll be re-elected so the US-India relationship can continue to be strengthened to greater levels," she added. She believes that PM Modi “is on track to win in May".

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!