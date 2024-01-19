PM Narendra Modi ‘on track to win in May’: Pro-Trump US singer explains why he’s the ‘best leader for India’
US singer Mary Millben views the upcoming general elections in both India and the US as crucial and encourages citizens to make their vote and voice heard.
Mary Millben holds a positive outlook towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. At age 41, the renowned Hollywood actress and singer has garnered significant attention in India. She is particularly known for her performances of the Indian national anthem and a well-known Hindu hymn. Her admiration for Modi is evident as she believes he's the “best leader" for India and the India-US relationship.