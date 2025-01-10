PM Modi and Xi Jinping: India-China ties are troubled by a host of challenges — unsettled borders, China's strategic ties with Pakistan— the list is a long one. However, the leaders of these two countries, Indian PM Narendra Modi and China's president, Xi Jinping, share a “special relationship," that many are unaware of.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his podcast debut on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's YouTube channel, said that ancient Chinese philosopher Xuanzang used to live in his village, Vadnagar, in Gujarat.

Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping's relation While recounting the time when he was first elected the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Narendra Modi said that Xi Jinping was also among other world leaders to call up Modi to congratulate him.

"In 2014, when I became the PM, I got courtesy calls from all the world leaders to congratulate me. At that time, Chinese president Xi Jinping called and congratulated me. During the call, he said he wanted to visit India, specifically Gujarat, my village Vadnagar," said PM Modi.

Also Read | PM Modi reveals joking response to kids’ query during podcast with Nikhil Kamath

PM Modi elaborated that the Chinese philosopher Xuanzang had spent most of his time in Vadnagar, Gujarat. Xi Jinping, while extending his wishes, had mentioned that after returning to China from India, the Chinese philosopher had spent the maximum time in Jinping's native village.

"You and I have a special connection. Chinese philosopher Xuanzang had spent most of his life at your village. But, in the end, when he came back to China, he lived in my village. This is our connect," PM Modi said.