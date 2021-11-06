Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre over rising prices of LPG cylinders saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development vehicle is in reverse gear".

"Miles away from the rhetoric of development, lakhs of families are forced to use 'chulhas'.

"Modi ji's development vehicle is in the reverse gear and its brakes have also failed," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, using the hashtag "PriceHike".

The Congress leader also shared a screenshot of a news report which said that according to a survey, 42 per cent of people in rural areas have stopped using LPG cylinders for cooking food because they can't afford them anymore and are back to using firewood.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been critical of the government over the issue of inflation and have been attacking the BJP-led dispensation over it.

The petroleum companies hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by ₹15 on October 6.

Also, the petroleum companies hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹266 on November 1.

Following the hike, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi costs ₹899.50, while the price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder stands at ₹502. The 19 kg commercial cylinders in the national capital are priced at ₹2,000.50.

