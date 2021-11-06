Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  PM Narendra Modi's development vehicle is in reverse gear: Rahul Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi's development vehicle is in reverse gear: Rahul Gandhi

The development vehicle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the ‘reverse gear’, Rahul Gandhi said.
1 min read . 01:27 PM IST Livemint

  • The development vehicle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the ‘reverse gear’, Rahul Gandhi said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre over rising prices of LPG cylinders saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development vehicle is in reverse gear".

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre over rising prices of LPG cylinders saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development vehicle is in reverse gear".

"Miles away from the rhetoric of development, lakhs of families are forced to use 'chulhas'.

"Miles away from the rhetoric of development, lakhs of families are forced to use 'chulhas'.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Modi ji's development vehicle is in the reverse gear and its brakes have also failed," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, using the hashtag "PriceHike".

The Congress leader also shared a screenshot of a news report which said that according to a survey, 42 per cent of people in rural areas have stopped using LPG cylinders for cooking food because they can't afford them anymore and are back to using firewood.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been critical of the government over the issue of inflation and have been attacking the BJP-led dispensation over it.

The petroleum companies hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by 15 on October 6.

Also, the petroleum companies hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by 266 on November 1.

Following the hike, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi costs 899.50, while the price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder stands at 502. The 19 kg commercial cylinders in the national capital are priced at 2,000.50.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!