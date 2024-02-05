PM Narendra Modi attacks INDIA alliance, says 'Alliance ka hi alignment bigad gaya' | Top quotes
PM Modi criticizes opposition alliance and INDIA bloc for lack of unity among parties during his address to the parliament. He also takes a jibe at former PMs Nehru and Indira Gandhi and praises the NDA government.
While addressing the lower house of the parliament on Monday, PM Modi took a jibe at the opposition alliance and targeted the INDIA bloc for lack of unity among parties. He also criticised the former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi for their government policies and praised the changes brought by the NDA government.
PM Modi on inflation
Talking about inflation, PM Modi claimed that his government managed to curb inflation despite Covid pandemic. He also threw light upon journey of India from being 11th largest economy in 2014 to 5th largest economy in the world.
“India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy, and yet they (Congress) are silent. They saw a vision that India will be the third largest in 30 years. We will not allow the nation to wait for so long. It is Modi's guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power," said PM Modi.
PM Modi praises digital India, Nari Shakti
Praising the transformation of India into a digital economy, PM Modi said,"Startups, digital creators, unicorns, gig economy - these are the new vocabulary of the new Bharat. Today, India is a leading digital economy."
With the rising number of jobs for women in India, PM Modi said, “From space to Olympics, Sashastra Bal to Sansad, the country has seen the empowerment of women."
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!