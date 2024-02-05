While addressing the lower house of the parliament on Monday, PM Modi took a jibe at the opposition alliance and targeted the INDIA bloc for lack of unity among parties. He also criticised the former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru , and Indira Gandhi for their government policies and praised the changes brought by the NDA government.

Parliament Budget session LIVE

During his address, PM Modi also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said, “Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai..." PM Modi said at parliament. Here are the top quotes of PM Modi from his speech at parliament.

PM Modi speech at parliament: Top quotes

-"We built 4 crore homes for the poor, it would have taken 100 years to achieve this at Congress govt's pace."

-Lashing out at the opposition parties, PM Modi said, “I appreciate the resolution the opposition has taken. Every word of their speeches has confirmed my confidence and that of the country that they have resolved to stay there (in the opposition) for a long time."

PM Modi lambasts Opposition parties

-Commenting on the internal dispute among the INDIA bloc parties, PM Modi said, “Congress must have learnt what is alignment, but the alignment of the alliance is distorted."

-"For several decades you were sitting here (in the treasury benches), but now you have resolved to stay there (opposition benches) for several decades. The people will bless you and keep you there. You will achieve greater heights and will be soon seen in the public galleries (of the House)," said PM Modi.

-Expressing the possibility of constructive criticism by the opposition, PM Modi said that the Congress had the opportunity to play the role of a good opposition “but failed in that role. There are other young people in the opposition, but they were not allowed to speak out of fear that it may overshadow a particular person."

PM Modi targets Jawaharlal Nehru

- Targeting former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, PM Modi said, "Nehru ji thought that Indians are lazy and less intelligent," PM Modi said. “...Looking at the people in Congress today, it seems that Indira Ji could not assess the people of the country correctly but assessed Congress correctly...".

‘BJP to get 370 seats in Lok Sabha polls 2024,’ says PM Modi

-Expressing confidence on BJP-led government, PM Modi predicted that the BJP will win 370 seats and NDA will win 405 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.