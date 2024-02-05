Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and said that the Congress leaders didn't trusted the abilities of Indians. While replying to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said that Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi thought that "Indians are lazy and slow."

"Congress' mindset is that it has never trusted the capability of the country. It considered itself rulers and the public as someone lesser, someone smaller..." PM Modi said before reading out a statement of the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Nehru ji thought that Indians are lazy and less intelligent," PM Modi said. "...Looking at the people in Congress today, it seems that Indira ji could not assess the people of the country correctly but assessed Congress absolutely correctly..." he added.

PM Modi train guns at Opposition

During his speech, PM Modi attacked the Opposition parties and the INDIA bloc. While targeting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai..." (Launching and relaunching the same product again and again has brought Congress almost near its end).

On the allegations from the Opposition parties that there was nothing on minorities in the President address, PM Modi said, "Maybe fishermen are not from the minority in your place, maybe animal herders are not from the minority in your place, maybe farmers are not from the minority in your place, maybe women are not from the minority in your place...What has happened to you?...How long will you keep thinking about divisions? How long will you keep dividing the society?..."

"They (Opposition) failed to fulfill their responsibility as opposition...I have always said that the country needs a good opposition," PM Modi added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!