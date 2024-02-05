PM Narendra Modi targets Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi in Parliament: ‘They thought Indians were lazy, slow’
While replying to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said that Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi didn't trusted the abilities of Indians
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and said that the Congress leaders didn't trusted the abilities of Indians. While replying to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said that Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi thought that "Indians are lazy and slow."