Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the BJP's Central Election Committee and the meeting will be attended by other senior leaders of the party. The main agenda of the meet is likely to be hold discussions on the upcoming state assembly polls, party leaders said.

The CEC members are expected to take stock of the ongoing poll preparations, gather feedback and shape the party's strategy, including for selecting candidates, in the meeting, sources said to news agency PTI.

Besides PRime Minister Narendra Modi, the CEC includes party president J P Nadda, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other leaders.

The party's decision to hold the meeting so early - the CEC usually meets only after poll dates are announced, underlines the significance it has attached to the five state elections, the last round of assembly contest before the all-important Lok Sabha polls.

It also indicates a greater involvement of the central leadership in overseeing the state poll campaign, sources noted.

Five states, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, are expected to go to the polls in November-December.

The BJP is in power in only Madhya Pradesh and is running an intense campaign to oust the Congress government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and the BRS in Telangana.

Meanwhile,ahead of the upcoming bye-elections in Tripura and West Bengal, the BJP on Tuesday declared the names of candidates for poll-bound Assembly seats in these two states.

BJP has fielded Taffajal Hossain from Tripura’s Boxanagar Vidhan Sabha constituency while Bindu Debnath will be the party’s candidate from Tripura’s Dhanpur constituency.

Meanwhile, Tapasi Roy has been fielded as the candidate from West Bengal’s Dhupguri (SC) Assembly constituency.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP approved these names for the upcoming Assembly bypolls.

"Tripura, Boxanagar: Taffajal Hossain. Tripura, Dhanpur: Bindu Debnath. West Bengal, Dhupguri (SC): Tapasi Roy," read a press release by the BJP national general secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh.

*with agency inputs

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 06:05 PM IST
