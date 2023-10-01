Ahead of the Assembly election in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Mahabubnagar on Sunday. The PM’s visits assume political significance as the state is getting ready to go for assembly polls, which are likely to be held in November-December.

His speech is likely to be marked by fresh salvos against both the Congress and the ruling BRS in poll-bound Telangana. PM Modi on his social media platform “X" ( formerly Twitter), on Saturday night, wrote that people of Telangana are tired of “lackluster governance" and equally distrustful of Congress". “I will be addressing a @BJP4Telangana rally in Mahbubnagar tomorrow, 1st October. The people of Telangana are tired of the lackluster governance of BRS. They are equally distrustful of Congress. Both BRS and Congress are dynastic parties who have no aim of serving people," he said in the message.

The PM's speech is also likely to dwell on development that took place in the country during the past nine years under the NDA government. Besides the rally, Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone and launch several developmental projects worth more than ₹13,500 crore, according to PTI news agency.

PM Modi is expected to reach Mahabubnagar district around 2.15 pm and he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth ₹13,545 crore, in important sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said.

Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting and launch projects in Nizamabad on October 3.

Here's expected announcements by PM Modi in Telangana today

Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of the Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor.

PMO further stated that the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a road project - ‘four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB’ which is built at a cost of about ₹2,460 crore.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of important oil and gas pipeline projects. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the ‘Multi-Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)’. PM Modi will also inaugurate ‘five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad’ i.e, School of Economics; School of Mathematics and Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication

Telangana CM to skip Modi's event

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will skip Prime Minister's programme. It will be the sixth time in a row CM KCR has skipped from participating in Prime Minister's events in Telangana since February 2022.

Earlier in April this year, CM KCR skipped PM Modi's program even after he was invited following the protocol neither did he receive the PM at the airport upon his arrival.

PM Modi had then said in his address that he is “pained by the non-cooperation" of the KCR government.

