PM Narendra Modi unveils Vivekananda statue in JNU campus

On matters of national interest, people should not take sides based on their ideologies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Addressing at the unveiling of a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus via video conferencing, he said that like Swani Vivekananda's ideologies, students should not accept status quo and let go of their sense of humour.

The event was marked by protests by the Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union against the education policies of the National Democratic Alliance government including the National Education Policy.

“One thing that has done great harm to our democracy – is to give priority to our ideology over national interest. Just because my ideology says something that is why I will think the same way in matter of national interest, this is wrong," he said.

“Our ideology should always be in correlation with National interest. Ideology should always be perfectly aligned with national interest. In the history of this country, whenever there has been a tough situation before this country people from different ideologies have come together. During independence, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi people came together to fight for independence," he said.

He said that just like Swami Vivekananda wanted education to make individuals confident and self-reliant, the New Education Policy brought by the government is also working to do the same.

“When we were oppressed during colonialism, Swami Vivekananda went to Michigan University in the earlier part of the last century & had said that even though this century is yours, next century will belong to India. It is our responsibility to make this vision into reality," PM Modi said.

PM Modi unveiled a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda in the campus.

