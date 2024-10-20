PM Modi in Varanasi today to unveil ₹6,100 crore Diwali gift, inaugurate multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Sunday to unveil several airport projects valued at over ₹6,100 crore. He will inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital around 2 PM, which will provide comprehensive consultations and treatments for various eye conditions.

Later, at approximately 4:15 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Varanasi, ANI reported.

An official release stated that as part of his commitment to enhancing connectivity, Prime Minister Modi would lay the foundation stone for several projects at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, including the expansion of the airport runway, a new terminal building, and other allied works, totalling around ₹2,870 crore.

Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for a New Civil Enclave at Agra airport, valued at over ₹570 crore, as well as projects at Darbhanga airport worth approximately ₹910 crore and Bagdogra airport worth around ₹1,550 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new terminal buildings of Rewa Airport, Maa Mahamaya Airport, Ambikapur Airport, and Sarsawa Airport, which are worth over ₹220 crore.

“The combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to more than 2.3 crore passengers annually,” the release said.

The designs of the airports will reflect elements inspired by the region's heritage structures. In line with his vision for high-quality sports infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of the Varanasi Sports Complex, which is worth over ₹210 crore and funded under the Khelo India scheme and the Smart City Mission.

This redevelopment aims to create a state-of-the-art sports complex that includes a National Centre of Excellence, players' hostels, a sports science center, practice fields for various sports, indoor shooting ranges, and combat sports arenas. Additionally, he will inaugurate 100-bed hostels for girls and boys, along with a public pavilion at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Lalpur.

The prime minister will inaugurate tourism development works in Buddhism-related areas in Sarnath. These enhancements include the construction of pedestrian-friendly streets, new sewer lines and upgraded drainage systems, and organised vending zones with modern designer vending carts to promote local handicraft vendors, among others.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple other initiatives like tourism development works at Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple and beautification and redevelopment of parks.

Speaking on the PM's visit here, Commissioner of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a program in Varanasi on October 20. He will lay the foundation stone of several projects; he will address the public also... He will lay the foundation stone for 23 projects from Varanasi.”