PM Modi in Varanasi today to unveil ₹6,100 crore Diwali gift, inaugurate multiple projects

Prime Minister Modi will visit Varanasi on Sunday to unveil airport projects worth over 6,100 crore and inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital. He will also lay the foundation for several development projects, enhancing connectivity and sports infrastructure in the region.

Livemint
Published20 Oct 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)(HT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Sunday to unveil several airport projects valued at over 6,100 crore. He will inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital around 2 PM, which will provide comprehensive consultations and treatments for various eye conditions. 

Later, at approximately 4:15 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Varanasi, ANI reported.

Also Read: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha approves resolution passed on restoring statehood, CM Omar Abdullah may meet PM Modi

An official release stated that as part of his commitment to enhancing connectivity, Prime Minister Modi would lay the foundation stone for several projects at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, including the expansion of the airport runway, a new terminal building, and other allied works, totalling around 2,870 crore.

Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for a New Civil Enclave at Agra airport, valued at over 570 crore, as well as projects at Darbhanga airport worth approximately 910 crore and Bagdogra airport worth around 1,550 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new terminal buildings of Rewa Airport, Maa Mahamaya Airport, Ambikapur Airport, and Sarsawa Airport, which are worth over 220 crore.

Also Read: Modi urges global framework for ethical AI, cyber security and data privacy

“The combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to more than 2.3 crore passengers annually,” the release said.

The designs of the airports will reflect elements inspired by the region's heritage structures. In line with his vision for high-quality sports infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of the Varanasi Sports Complex, which is worth over 210 crore and funded under the Khelo India scheme and the Smart City Mission.

This redevelopment aims to create a state-of-the-art sports complex that includes a National Centre of Excellence, players' hostels, a sports science center, practice fields for various sports, indoor shooting ranges, and combat sports arenas. Additionally, he will inaugurate 100-bed hostels for girls and boys, along with a public pavilion at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Lalpur.

Also Read: Dig into Varanasi’s chaats, and attend a chocolate workshop

The prime minister will inaugurate tourism development works in Buddhism-related areas in Sarnath. These enhancements include the construction of pedestrian-friendly streets, new sewer lines and upgraded drainage systems, and organised vending zones with modern designer vending carts to promote local handicraft vendors, among others.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple other initiatives like tourism development works at Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple and beautification and redevelopment of parks.

Also Read: From ancient structures to luxury retreats: Varanasi sees boom in spiritual tourism

Speaking on the PM's visit here, Commissioner of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a program in Varanasi on October 20. He will lay the foundation stone of several projects; he will address the public also... He will lay the foundation stone for 23 projects from Varanasi.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsPM Modi in Varanasi today to unveil ₹6,100 crore Diwali gift, inaugurate multiple projects

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.000.00
      Chennai
      79,011.000.00
      Delhi
      79,163.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.