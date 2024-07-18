PM Narendra Modi will address BJP workers at party headquarters in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the BJP headquarters at 6:30 pm on July 18 and will meet and thank the BJP workers for their efforts in the Lok Sabha election victory.

18 Jul 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled today to meet and thank the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for their efforts in the Lok Sabha election victory. The meeting will take place at the party headquarters in the national capital, according to news agency ANI.

The PM will arrive at the BJP headquarters at around 6:30 pm today, the agency said. He will meet around 100-150 workers who worked tirelessly for three months, 24 hours a day, to ensure the party's victory, ANI quoted an anonymous BJP source as saying.

On July 2, a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party was held in the national capital after the BJP-led NDA won a successive third term in office in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP won 240 seats, 63 less than what they got in 2019, in general elections 2024. The saffron party had to rely on its alliance partners in the NDA to cross the majority mark of 272 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In the stronghold state of Uttar Pradesh, the party's tally came down to 33 seats from 62 seats in the last term. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

With Congress party's 99 seats, the opposition INDIA bloc won 234 seats in the general elections 2024. 

At the BJP headquarters this evening, the Prime Minister will inquire about the well-being of these employees and workers and also gather information about the day-to-day activities of the office, the agency report said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met and thanked party workers in a similar manner after the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, boosting their morale. Ahead of PM Modi's meeting with BJP workers, the Union Cabinet also took place today.

A meeting of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states is likely to be held at the end of July. The meeting will witness the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

 

18 Jul 2024
