Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Politics / News/  PM Narendra Modi's Telangana visit: 5 things to know; launch of projects worth 56,000 crore and more
BackBack

PM Narendra Modi's Telangana visit: 5 things to know; launch of projects worth ₹56,000 crore and more

Written By Sounak Mukhopadhyay ( with inputs from PTI )

PM Modi's visit to Telangana on March 4-5 includes unveiling projects worth over ₹56,000 crore in Adilabad, launching enhanced rail lines and inaugurating the Indian Oil pipeline. He will also focus on energy projects and development initiatives in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar.

Aurangabad, Bihar, India -March .02, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects in Aurangabad , Bihar, India, Saturday, 02, 2024. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)Premium
Aurangabad, Bihar, India -March .02, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects in Aurangabad , Bihar, India, Saturday, 02, 2024. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

PM Modi's visit to Telangana on March 4-5 is full of plans. Here's a rundown of the five key actions he's taking:

First, at 10:30 am, he's set to unveil and kickstart projects over 56,000 crore in Adilabad. This move targets the power, rail, and road sectors, aiming to juice up infrastructure and energy supply.

Also Read: 'Please be mindful about…': PM Modi's parting words to ministers before wishing them luck for Lok Sabha elections 2024

During his visit, PM Modi will launch the enhanced Sanathnagar - Moula Ali rail line, now with double tracks and electrification, plus six new station buildings in Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet and Moula Ali Housing Board stations.

This 22-km stretch is now fully automated and is a key part of the Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) Phase-II project, improving the local transit system significantly.

The flag-off of the inaugural MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli will expand the popular suburban train service to new areas, improving public transport accessibility.

Also Read: ‘I won't be forgiven’: Pragya Thakur recalls PM Modi statement after ticket denied from Bhopal

A significant highlight is the inauguration of the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. PM Modi will open the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) centre in Hyderabad. This facility, established at Begumpet Airport by the Airports Authority of India, aims to boost research and development in the civil aviation sector.

On March 5, another wave of development worth more than 6,800 crore is on the agenda in Sangareddy. Roads, rails, petroleum and natural gas are the focus, promising to enhance connectivity and energy resources. PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation of multiple projects at 11 am.

Also Read: BJP candidate list 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah, others feature in first list of 195 candidates | State-wise full list

In an energy-centric initiative, Modi will inaugurate the NTPC's 800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project. It’s touted for its high efficiency and substantial contribution to Telangana's power needs. The project, using Ultra-Supercritical Technology, will provide 85% of its power to Telangana and boasts the highest efficiency, about 42%, among NTPC's Indian stations.

PM Modi’s multi-state tour on March 4-6

PM Modi will also visit Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar and launch a series of developmental projects.

In Tamil Nadu’s Kalpakkam, he's all set to witness the core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity, developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI).

Also Read: ‘India worse than Pakistan,’ Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘finishing’ small businesses

Odisha will see over 19,600 crore in projects, enhancing the oil, gas and infrastructure sectors. Bihar's Bettiah will benefit from projects worth around 12,800 crore, covering diverse sectors.

Kolkata's urban mobility gets a boost with new Metro sections. On March 6, he will launch multiple connectivity projects worth 15,400 crore in West Bengal’s capital. Modi will inaugurate Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and Taratala-Majerhat Metro section (part of the Joka-Esplanade line).

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App