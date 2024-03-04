PM Narendra Modi's Telangana visit: 5 things to know; launch of projects worth ₹56,000 crore and more
PM Modi's visit to Telangana on March 4-5 includes unveiling projects worth over ₹56,000 crore in Adilabad, launching enhanced rail lines and inaugurating the Indian Oil pipeline. He will also focus on energy projects and development initiatives in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar.
PM Modi's visit to Telangana on March 4-5 is full of plans. Here's a rundown of the five key actions he's taking:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message