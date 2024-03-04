PM Modi's visit to Telangana on March 4-5 is full of plans. Here's a rundown of the five key actions he's taking:

First, at 10:30 am, he's set to unveil and kickstart projects over ₹56,000 crore in Adilabad. This move targets the power, rail, and road sectors, aiming to juice up infrastructure and energy supply.

During his visit, PM Modi will launch the enhanced Sanathnagar - Moula Ali rail line, now with double tracks and electrification, plus six new station buildings in Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet and Moula Ali Housing Board stations.

This 22-km stretch is now fully automated and is a key part of the Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) Phase-II project, improving the local transit system significantly.

The flag-off of the inaugural MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli will expand the popular suburban train service to new areas, improving public transport accessibility.

A significant highlight is the inauguration of the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. PM Modi will open the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) centre in Hyderabad. This facility, established at Begumpet Airport by the Airports Authority of India, aims to boost research and development in the civil aviation sector.

On March 5, another wave of development worth more than ₹6,800 crore is on the agenda in Sangareddy. Roads, rails, petroleum and natural gas are the focus, promising to enhance connectivity and energy resources. PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation of multiple projects at 11 am.

In an energy-centric initiative, Modi will inaugurate the NTPC's 800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project. It’s touted for its high efficiency and substantial contribution to Telangana's power needs. The project, using Ultra-Supercritical Technology, will provide 85% of its power to Telangana and boasts the highest efficiency, about 42%, among NTPC's Indian stations.

PM Modi’s multi-state tour on March 4-6

PM Modi will also visit Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar and launch a series of developmental projects.

In Tamil Nadu’s Kalpakkam, he's all set to witness the core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity, developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI).

Odisha will see over ₹19,600 crore in projects, enhancing the oil, gas and infrastructure sectors. Bihar's Bettiah will benefit from projects worth around ₹12,800 crore, covering diverse sectors.

Kolkata's urban mobility gets a boost with new Metro sections. On March 6, he will launch multiple connectivity projects worth ₹15,400 crore in West Bengal’s capital. Modi will inaugurate Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and Taratala-Majerhat Metro section (part of the Joka-Esplanade line).

