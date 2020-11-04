PM, Rahul woo poor as Bihar votes in phase 2

As Bihar voted in the second phase of polling for 94 assembly constituencies on Tuesday, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi campaigned in constituencies voting in the third phase later this week.

While Modi said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had made the financially and socially weaker sections partners in the development of Bihar as well as the country, Gandhi said neither Union nor state government offered any help to returning migrant workers during the national lockdown earlier this year.

The ongoing elections in the state were an opportunity to defeat dynasty politics, lawlessness, corruption and scams, Modi said at a public meeting in Bihar’s Araria. He urged people to vote for development, law and order, and a government that holds democratic values dear and does not differentiate between people on the basis of their caste or religion.

“The poor, Dalits and backward classes are partners in the development of the country and Bihar. In this election, dynasty will lose and democracy will win, lawlessness will lose and development will win, arrogance will lose, corruption and scams will lose and it will be a victory of law and order and development of Bihar," Modi said.

“Development of Bihar will be faster after NDA returns to power and it will be done to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state. We do not differentiate between people on the basis of caste and religion. We work with the message of sabka saath, sabka vikas and I(development for all)," said Modi.

Meanwhile, Gandhi said despite not being in power, Congress helped arrange buses for migrant workers to reach their homes.

“Migrant workers from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh could be seen in lakhs walking on hungry stomach from different parts of the country during lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government said it is not their work. We are not in power but we arranged for buses," Gandhi said at a public meeting in Korha of Katihar district on Tuesday. Bihar recorded 53.51% of polling on Tuesday, according to EC.

