PM, Rahul woo poor as Bihar votes in phase 2

“Migrant workers from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh could be seen in lakhs walking on hungry stomach from different parts of the country during lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government said it is not their work. We are not in power but we arranged for buses," Gandhi said at a public meeting in Korha of Katihar district on Tuesday. Bihar recorded 53.51% of polling on Tuesday, according to EC.