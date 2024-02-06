'PM should decide first…': Rahul Gandhi bats for caste census after Modi's 'biggest OBC' remark
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated calls for a caste census and urged PM Modi to 'decide'. The remarks came hours after Prime Minister Modi asserted that he is the 'biggest OBC' and criticizes the Congress for not tolerating the community.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated calls for a caste census on Monday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that he was the ‘biggest OBC’. The Wayanad MP — currently travelling through Jharkhand for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra — said the PM appeared to ‘get confused’ during his address in Parliament and urged him to ‘decide first’. Gandhi said that it was necessary to count members of the community if the administration ‘wanted to give them participation’.
“This question is not just of one person but of the people of India. As an example, there are only three OBCs out of 90 IAS in Delhi. You will not find Dalits and tribals in the health and education system. Name any OBC owner among the top 100 corporate companies in India. You might have heard the names of Adani, Tata, and Birla but there is no name of any OBC. What kind of country would there be in India of injustice?" he added.
PM Modi however laid the blame squarely with the UPA government.
"During the UPA Government, an extra-constitutional body was formed. The government could not have its way before that body. National Advisory Council - did it have any OBC members? Find out," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
