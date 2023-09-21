PM to lay foundation of international cricket stadium in Varanasi on Saturday1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 03:01 PM IST
The inaugurations and foundation laying ceremonies gain significance, as political parties across the country are gearing up for the general elections, scheduled next year.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 16 'Atal Awasiya Vidyala' (residential schools) across Uttar Pradesh and lay foundation stone for an international cricket stadium during his visit to Varanasi on 23 September.
