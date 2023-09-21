PM to lay foundation of international cricket stadium in Varanasi on Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 16 'Atal Awasiya Vidyala' (residential schools) across Uttar Pradesh and lay foundation stone for an international cricket stadium during his visit to Varanasi on 23 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A statement from the prime minister's office said, "At around 1:30pm, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. At around 3:15pm, Prime Minister will reach Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and will participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023. He will also inaugurate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya built across Uttar Pradesh, during the programme."

It said that the cricket stadium, to be built in Ganjari, Rajatalab, Varanasi, will be developed across 30 acre, at a cost of about ₹450 crore. The stadium in the prime minister's constituency will have the capacity to seat 30,000 people, with thematic architecture drawing inspiration from the Hindu god 'Lord Shiva', as per the statement.

The 16 residential schools to se set up across the state will be built at a cost of about ₹1,115 crore, the statement said, adding that they have been started exclusively for children of labourers, construction workers and orphans due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with an aim to provide quality education and help in holistic development of children.

"Each school is constructed in an area of 10-15 acre with classrooms, sports ground, recreational areas, a mini auditorium, hostel complex, mess and residential flats for staff. These residential schools intend to eventually accommodate 1000 students each," it said.

PM Modi would also participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023. The statement said that the event has witnessed the participation of more than 37,000 people across 17 disciplines, who displayed their skills in singing, instrumental playing, street plays, dancing among others. "The meritorious participants will get a chance to showcase their cultural skills during the programme at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre," it said.

The inaugurations and foundation laying ceremonies gain significance as political parties across the country are gearing up for the general elections scheduled next year.