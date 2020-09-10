PM to unveil fisheries scheme, projects for Bihar farmers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the digital launch of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) on Thursday. The ₹20,050 crore scheme of the Centre, approved by the cabinet in May, is part of the ₹20 trillion stimulus package to revive the struggling economy and aims to achieve sustainable and responsible development of fisheries .

Modi is also set to inaugurate a slew of projects in poll-bound Bihar later in the day. “The prime minister will launch the e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for the direct use of farmers. Several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar will also be launched by the prime minister on the occasion," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

The launches come just a few months ahead of the Bihar elections where the National Democratic Alliance, including the Janata Dal (United), has been facing tough questions on reverse migration, unemployment, floods, and covid-19 management. The Election Commission indicated that the poll process will be completed before the tenure of the legislative Assembly ends on 29 November.

As part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package, PMMSY aims to improve the availability of certified quality fish seed and feed, create critical infrastructure, including modernization and strengthening of value chains, create direct gainful employment opportunities for 1.5 million fisherfolk, fish farmers, workers, and vendors, besides others involved in fishing and allied activities in both rural and urban India. It seeks to create more job opportunities and enhance incomes.

In June, Modi had launched the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan with the aim of providing employment to migrant workers who returned to their villages during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Centre is also trying to expedite cash transfers to rural households by leveraging the direct benefit transfer model.

utpal.b@livemint.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated