Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fired a fresh salvo at the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the Manipur crisis on Friday. The Prime Minister, he alleged, ‘wanted to burn Manipur and does not want to extinguish the fire’. The Wayanad MP also critiqued the PM's recent address before the Parliament, nothing that he had very little to say about the Manipur issue.

“Yesterday the PM spoke in Parliament for about 2 hours 13 minutes. In the end, he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. Manipur has been burning for months, people are being killed, rapes are happening but the PM was laughing, cracking jokes. It doesn't suit him..." the newly reinstated lawmaker said. Gandhi said that the Indian Army could “stop this nonsense" within two days but the Prime Minister did not want to take action. “Manipur has been decimated. For the first time Bharat mata has been expunged in Parliament."

“I have been to all states. We go when there are floods, droughts and even tsunami. But have never seen anything like this before. When I went to Meitei area, don't bring any Kuki as a part of your security otherwise we will kill them. Similarly Kuki warned us against bringing Meitei security guards. PM can't go to Manipur, at least he should have spoken about Manipur at length," Gandhi said.

He also accused the PM of not understanding his job role.

“When the PM becomes a PM, he ceases to be a politician. He becomes the representative of the voice of the country. Politics should be put aside and the PM should speak not as a petty politician but the PM should speak with the weight of the Indian people behind him. It is tragic to post Mr Narendra Modi, it is sad. The PM does not understand what he actually is..." he added.

(With inputs from agencies)