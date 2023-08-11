‘PM was cracking jokes while Manipur was on fire’: Rahul Gandhi fires fresh salvo at Narendra Modi1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi over handling of Manipur crisis, accuses him of neglecting the issue in Parliament speech.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fired a fresh salvo at the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the Manipur crisis on Friday. The Prime Minister, he alleged, ‘wanted to burn Manipur and does not want to extinguish the fire’. The Wayanad MP also critiqued the PM's recent address before the Parliament, nothing that he had very little to say about the Manipur issue.
“I have been to all states. We go when there are floods, droughts and even tsunami. But have never seen anything like this before. When I went to Meitei area, don't bring any Kuki as a part of your security otherwise we will kill them. Similarly Kuki warned us against bringing Meitei security guards. PM can't go to Manipur, at least he should have spoken about Manipur at length," Gandhi said.
He also accused the PM of not understanding his job role.
“When the PM becomes a PM, he ceases to be a politician. He becomes the representative of the voice of the country. Politics should be put aside and the PM should speak not as a petty politician but the PM should speak with the weight of the Indian people behind him. It is tragic to post Mr Narendra Modi, it is sad. The PM does not understand what he actually is..." he added.
(With inputs from agencies)