'PM who led his party to defeat must...': Chidambaram calls Lok Sabha election result ‘public verdict to replace Modi'
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has called the result of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as public verdict to replace PM Modi
After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to recreate its landslide victory in the previous Lok Sabha Elections this time, the senior Congress P Chidambaram on Tuesday called it a “resounding defeat" for the saffron party. The Rajya Sabha MP also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “step down from the leadership".