'PMLA is Pradhan Mantri ki laal….': Kapil Sibal redefines anti-money laundering provision, says ‘nothing to do with….’
Kapil Sibal can be seen opening up on various issues, including the treatment of Muslims during the UPA regime
Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal asserted in a recent podcast that he will never join any political party. The former Congress leader, who resigned in 2022, spoke on various contemporary issues, including the misuse of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In a snippet of the podcast, released by news agency ANI on Monday, Kapil Sibal can be seen opening up on various issues, including the treatment of Muslims during the UPA regime.