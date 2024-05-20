Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal asserted in a recent podcast that he will never join any political party. The former Congress leader, who resigned in 2022, spoke on various contemporary issues, including the misuse of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In a snippet of the podcast, released by news agency ANI on Monday, Kapil Sibal can be seen opening up on various issues, including the treatment of Muslims during the UPA regime.

"PMLA is Pradhan Mantri ki laal aankh; it has nothing to do with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act," Kapil Sibal said, pointing out the draconian provisions of the legislation under which various leaders of the Opposition parties are arrested and languish in jail.

While speaking on the UPA government, Kapil Sibal said, “I have been part of that government; I know Dr Manmohan Singh (former Prime Minister), and there was no first priority given to the Muslim community in this country," Kapil Sibal's remarks came in the light of repeated jibes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders that the Congress prioritized Muslims during its tenure.

In the podcast's trailer, host Smita Prakash questions Kapil Sibal about how democracy is under threat, a charge frequently labelled by the Opposition parties against the Union Government and the BJP.

"You can see it; this government has captured all the institutions, save the judiciary," he said.

'Amit Shah labelling country's citizens as intruders': Sibal

Kapil Sibal took strong objection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's latest 'intruder' remark and said that the BJP leader is labelling Indian citizens as intruders.

"The ones whom they call intruders are the citizens of India, and their names are featured in the country's electoral roll. This means that you are saying that citizens of this country are intruders. You are the Home Minister of this country. You have taken the oath that you will not discriminate against anyone. But you are labelling your citizens as intruders. Everyone knows exactly whom you are labelling," Sibal said in a press conference on Monday.

