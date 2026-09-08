PM’s Gen Z outreach: ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Aari Aari’ resonate as Modi walks ramp at Vadodara university | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 September laid foundation stones and inaugurated and dedicated various development projects worth more than ₹35,000 crore in Vadodara.

Before formal event, the prime minister received a rousing welcome from the crowd attending the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event at Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodra, Gujarat.

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The event, seen as PM Modi's Gen Z outreach, saw a special ‘Y’-shaped ramp built specially for the PM to walk with young people seated armed with mobile phones in their hands around it.

Modi walked along the ramp, waving to students and professionals, as a fusion of Queen’s 1977 hit ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘Aari Aari’ from Dhurandhar: The Revenge played in the background.

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For the first time in history, an online registration process was adopted for entry to a government event. People who attended Modi’s event at Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) Pavilion Groundin Vadodara were allowed to register online for free through BookMyShow. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation(VMC) used a private digital platform to handle event registrations.

The response was strong, with all available seats filled within an hour of registration opening. Registration was subsequently stopped, while more than 42,000 applicants were placed on a waiting list.

Technologically advanced arrangement Arrangements were made to make the event technologically advanced. The event will be produced and covered live using 4K cameras, enabling people to enjoy a high-quality visual experience.

The outreach in Vadodara is part of a wider strategy of Union government focused on engaging young citizens as the Prime Minister dedicated multiple development projects during his visit to Gujarat.

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The Gen Z outreach comes amid a push by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leaders to connect with younger audiences following the recent Gen Z-led protests at Jantar Mantar by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the NEET paper leak.

Following the protests, PM Modi asked his party people to make efforts to connect with the Gen Z. He himself started posting selfie videos on his Instagram handle and used youth-oriented messaging as part of the approach.

BJP MPs have also recently used terms such as “MIA", “FOMO" and “Delulu" in recently held Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Jantar Mantar protests over NEET paper leaks eventually led to the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Last week, Modi, in his address at the Shri Ram College of Commerce Centenary event, used Gen Z lingo while keeping up with his streak of youth outreach.

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He used Gen Z phrases such as “OG" and even brought in a reference to the recently popular Bollywood film Dhurandhar as he returned to the college 13 years after his 2013 address. During his address, PM said, "Saying that you are an SRCC alumnus is a flex." The Prime Minister, also called the alumni of SRCC, "the real OG".

Inauguration spree Among the projects the prime minister dedicate to the nation today included three important sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), covering 326 route km and developed at a cost of more than ₹20,700 crore.

“You will find people at every street corner trying to mislead you with the clamor of lies. But the youth of India move forward driven by the resounding call of truth; they march with that call and strive for it,” Modi said at the event.

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These include the Sanand (N)-Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-JNPT sections.

Chhota Udepur–Dhar project The direct connectivity of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) will facilitate faster movement of EXIM cargo, strengthen connectivity between industrial centres and ports, reduce logistics costs and help decongest Mumbai’s railway network.

Prime Minister also flagged off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT, Mumbai. In addition, he flagged off a new passenger train service between Tanda Road and Vadodara (Pratapnagar).

He dedicated the Jobat–Tanda Road new rail line to the nation, developed as part of the Chhota Udepur–Dhar project. The new rail line will connect remote and tribal areas of Alirajpur with the national rail network.

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Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for three railway projects spanning 329 kilometres and costing more than ₹9,700 crore. These include the Vadodara-Ratlam third and fourth lines, Miyagam Karjan-Choranda–Malsar gauge conversion and the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi doubling project.

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PM Modi laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects costing around ₹1,780 crore. These include six-laning of the Kamrej-Chalthan section of NH-48; construction of additional structures, including major bridges over the Tapi and Narmada, on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48; and grade-separated structures at Abhava, Mindhola and Khajod junctions on NH-53.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for and inaugurated various Government of Gujarat projects worth around ₹2,600 crore.

(With agency input)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.