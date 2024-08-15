PM’s I-Day speech: 75,000 new medical seats, renewable energy goals, secular civil, one nation , one election plan

  • Modi emphasized a transformative approach for India's agriculture sector focusing on sustainability, and advocated natural farming practices by highlighting the government's commitment to providing financial support for advanced technologies such as drones.

Published15 Aug 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi, on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi, on Thursday.(PTI)

New Delhi: In his first Independence Day address after returning to power for a third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced new measures and objectives, outlined progress in some others, and laid special emphasis on agriculture, semiconductors, and manufacturing.

The PM announced a medical education expansion programme, under which 75,000 new medical seats will be added over the next five years, even as the controversy over the cancellation of medical exams due to a paper leak refuses to die down.

It is very important to transform our agriculture system. This is the need of the hour

The initiative aims to enhance the country's medical education capacity and address the growing demand for healthcare professionals.

Longest speech

In the longest Independence Day speech (98 minutes) by any PM, Modi reiterated India's ambitious goal of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. “India is the only country among the G20 nations to have met its Paris Accord goals,” he announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Thursday.

PM Modi emphasised a transformative approach for India's agriculture sector focusing on sustainability, and advocated natural farming practices by highlighting the government's commitment to providing financial support for advanced technologies such as drones.

Also read | Modi lists common man's suggestions on ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ in his I Day speech

“It is very important to transform our agriculture system. This is the need of the hour,” the PM said.

The focus on natural farming aims to rejuvenate soil health, reduce dependency on synthetic fertilizers, and create a more resilient agricultural system.

The PM has also reaffirmed India's commitment to becoming a global leader in semiconductor production, with the goal of reducing dependency on imports and bolstering technological self-sufficiency. Highlighting the importance of the “Made in India” initiative, he stressed the need to enhance domestic capabilities in this critical sector.

Initiatives highlighted

Referring to the 2024 budget, the PM also highlighted initiatives aimed at training the nation's youth, positioning India as the skill capital of the world under the Skill India programme. This, he said, would equip the next generation to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

In addition, PM Modi laid out a vision of transforming India into a global manufacturing hub by leveraging the country's vast resources and skilled workforce.

Design in India, Design for the World

During his I-Day speech, he coined a new phrase “Design in India, Design for the World”, calling on indigenous designers and manufacturers to create products that not only serve the domestic market but also meet international standards, further strengthening India's position in the global market.

Also read | Gross insult to BR Ambedkar: Congress on PM Modi's 'communal civil code' remarks

On the political front, the PM emphasised the need for a secular civil code, rather than a communal one, and the need to prioritise a “one nation, one election” policy as part of his third-term government's agenda.

He also gave a call to bring 100,000 youth into the political system, specifically those with no history of politics in their families. “This initiative is aimed at fighting the evils of nepotism and casteism, and inducting fresh blood into India's polity,” he said.

Significant challenges ahead

However, political experts argued that there are significant challenges ahead on this front. They point out that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to which the PM belongs, is filled with individuals with strong political lineage, and this trend continues to grow.

Also read | Bangladesh, UCC, women safety feature in PM's I-Day speech | Highlights

“The Prime Minister's vision is commendable, but implementing it will pose a significant challenge for his ruling party,” said Shivesh Garg, a political analyst.

Garg said that there are many young members in the BJP without any nepotistic connections, “but when it comes to assigning key positions, those with political family backgrounds often get promoted”.

 

 

 

First Published:15 Aug 2024, 04:28 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsPM’s I-Day speech: 75,000 new medical seats, renewable energy goals, secular civil, one nation , one election plan

