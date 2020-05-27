Political battle brews in Maharashtra as it grapples with covid

NEW DELHI : A political storm is brewing in Maharashtra over the state government’s alleged failure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leader Narayan Rane submitted an official memorandum to governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari demanding President’s rule citing the surge in covid-19 cases, Shiv Sena on Tuesday asserted that the state government was on a ‘strong’ footing.

Since the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), took office last October, it has had its fare share of political uncertainty, until chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was nominated as a legislator earlier this month.

After Thackeray held a 90-minute meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar late on Monday evening, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday refuted claims of instability within the six-month-old government. Raut, however, refused to elaborate on what was discussed between the two alliance partners.

When former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was asked to comment on developments in Maharashtra during a press conference on Tuesday, he said: “We are supporting the Maharashtra government, but we are not the key decision maker." He added that the state was fighting a difficult battle and requires full support from the Union government.

“The state government has failed to protect covid-19 warriors...Almost 1,400 policemen were also tested positive...We have crossed the 40,000 case mark. It is high time that state government gets serious and acts, before the entire health system is in a shambles," said a senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra cabinet minister.

However, Fadnavis said the BJP’s focus was on fighting covid-19 and reassured that it was not the time to play politics.

PTI contributed to the story.

