‘Political demonetisation — don't do it’: Shashi Tharoor tears into govt over Delimitation Bill

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said delimitation would amount to “political demonetisation,” criticising the government for linking women’s reservation with the expansion of Parliament.
Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on three bills, including amendments to the women’s quota law and the proposal to set up a delimitation commission, he said tying women’s reservation to delimitation was effectively holding the aspirations of Indian women hostage to one of the most complex and contentious administrative exercises in India’s history.
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The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday after a division of votes.
Two ordinary bills -- the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women's quota law in Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir -- were also introduced in the House.
(With inputs from agencies)